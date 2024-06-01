South Africa

WATCH | IEC briefs media on 2024 election results capturing process

By TimesLIVE - 01 June 2024 - 14:47
People watch live voting results on the national ballot results board at the IEC National Results Centre on May 30 2024 in Johannesburg.
Image: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

The Electoral Commission briefs the media on the progress of the election results capturing process.

South Africans went to the polls on May 29 to vote in national and provincial elections. The election saw a few upsets for the governing ANC, particularly in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

