MK Party breaks record with more than 2-million votes in first election as ANC set to fall well short of majority
Since 1994, no new South African party contesting national elections for the first time has attained more than two-million votes but Jacob Zuma's MK Party has broken that record.
Early on Saturday morning the Electoral Commission (IEC) had counted and audited 97.68% of the votes which painted a grim picture for the ANC which was set to lose its majority with its vote tally at 40.11%.
The DA trailed behind on 21.73% and the MKP was on 14.80%, taking the third spot from the EFF.
MKP had 2,283,865 votes, breaking a 30-year record. Post 1994 no new party in its first election had attained 2-million votes.
