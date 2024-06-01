South Africa

ELECTION RESULTS | Free State remains under ANC rule with 52% of vote

The DA and EFF recorded slight growth in the province.

By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER - 01 June 2024 - 13:24
Free State premier Mxolisi Dukwana's party will continue to govern the Free State.
Image: MLUNGISI LOUW

The Free State will remain under ANC governance for the next five years with the party winning 52.88% of the vote in the province in Wednesday's elections. 

Vote counting and auditing in the province was completed by Saturday morning. The ANC won with 439,707 votes (52.88%). This was a decrease from 2019's 62.94%.

The DA remained the biggest opposition party with 21.31% of the vote. The party's support increased from 17.05 % in 2019. 

The EFF accounted for 13.09% of the votes, a slight increase from 11.60% in 2019.

TimesLIVE

Screenshot of Free State election results.
Image: Screenshot

