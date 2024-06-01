South Africa

ANC in the lead in Nelson Mandela Bay with 92% votes captured

By Herald Reporter - 01 June 2024 - 15:39
ANC supporters at an election rally in Isipingo, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/PER-ANDERS PETTERSSON
File Photo ANC supporters at an election rally in Isipingo, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/PER-ANDERS PETTERSSON
Image: GETTY IMAGES/PER-ANDERS PETTERSSON

With more than 90% of the votes captured in Nelson Mandela Bay from Wednesday’s general elections, the ANC has gained close to a three-percentage-point lead against the DA.

Both parties have continued to stay below the 40% mark.

By 3pm, the ANC had tallied 38.43% of the vote, while the DA obtained 35.75%.

The two parties were neck and neck in the 2021 local government elections, each getting 39% of the votes.

The EFF and Patriotic Alliance have gained significant ground in the general elections compared to the support it received in 2021.

With about 92% of the votes captured for Nelson Mandela Bay, the EFF was sitting at 11.17% while the PA had obtained 6.63%.

In the 2021 local government elections, the EFF received 6.64% while the PA obtained 1.37%.

HeraldLIVE

