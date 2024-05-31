“At this moment looking at how MK is tracking, what would be needed for the ANC to scrap through to get 50%, is Ethekwini would have to be entirely ANC. I have been to eThekwini a few times in the last few years, there has been just a rumble of discontent in that city just because of the basic disarray that MK can capitalise on,” she said.
Zuma's party holds on to its strong lead in KZN
ANC now needs to win the entire Ethekwini to take the province
Image: ALAISTER RUSSELL
For the ANC to get 50% of the votes in KwaZulu-Natal, it would need to get the entire eThekwini vote.
This according to director of Rivonia Circle, Tessa Dooms, who spoke on SowetanLIVE broadcast from the the results centre in Midrand, Johannesburg.
By 6pm, the MK Party was holding a strong lead in KZN.
The party was sitting at 43,30% of the votes followed by the ANC at 21.38% with the IFP coming third at 17.42%.
While only 554 of 4,974 voting districts had been completed, Dooms said chances of the ANC winning the province were low.
“At this moment looking at how MK is tracking, what would be needed for the ANC to scrap through to get 50%, is Ethekwini would have to be entirely ANC. I have been to eThekwini a few times in the last few years, there has been just a rumble of discontent in that city just because of the basic disarray that MK can capitalise on,” she said.
“What I realised about the MK vote is that it is not [just] a vote for [MK], it is [about] a vote against [ANC]. That protest vote by people who did not want to vote ANC or were disillusioned with ANC and decided to stay at home now has a repository place, a place to go and put that vote.
“It would have done the ANC better if people who were upset with it stayed at home and we had a suppressed voter turnout.”
Dooms said KZN province would be the country’s test case to see how different the province would be without the ANC.
“But the question is, would the MK Party be able to avoid a COPE situation? Would it be able to hold its own in the next five years?”
MK Party secretary-general Sihle Ngubane said the results so far were indicative of their projections.
“We are excited about the results, very much excited. What you see in the results is what we worked for. We were crisscrossing the country, we didn’t have money, we were funding this campaign from our pockets, and we were not assisted by anyone,” he said.
“So, with the results that are coming out of a six-month-old party that didn’t have a cent in its bank account, this is good results.”
Ngubane said they were confident the MK Party would govern KwaZulu-Natal with a 55% majority and they were projecting a healthy 28% vote nationally. – Additional Reporting Kgothatso Madisa
