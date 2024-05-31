Ten teachers who died in Limpopo crash identified and to be laid to rest

Limpopo government officials are still awaiting a formal report on the accident that claimed the lives of 13 people on Tuesday.
Ten teachers from Bochum cluster died on their way to work when the taxi they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck. The educators, the taxi driver and two other drivers were declared dead on the scene.
Seven of the deceased will be buried this weekend.
Limpopo education MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya and MEC for transport and community safety, Florence Radzilani visited families on Friday.
Preliminary reports suggested negligence on the part of the truck driver, she said.
“Seated here, one is still relying on the information given while I was at the accident scene. We are still waiting for our officials to finalise the formal report. The information that we received while I was on the scene when I was briefed was that it seems as if the weather also played its part and also on the part of the driver of the truck, it seems that there were some challenges, but it's a preliminary report,” said Radzilani.
She pleaded with family members to be patient.
“So that we get the formal report from those who are properly trained to really detect what exactly occur during the day of the incident,” she said.
She condemned the circulation of a video taken at the scene of the incident accident, saying she has asked police to look into it and bring those responsible to book.
“We were not expecting people of this province to behave the way we saw. We want to apologise to all the affected families,” she said.
Lerule-Ramakhanya said all the people have been identified and funeral arrangements have also been concluded.
“We valued the contribution of the teachers that were with us, we valued the time that they created outside their own time to spend with the learners that they were educating. When you have lost as families, we have also lost as departments and government,” Lerule-Ramakhanya said.
She said they were working on filling the deceased teachers posts to ensure pupils did not fall behind in their schoolwork.
A joint memorial service is planned for Thursday at Senwabarwana stadium.
TimesLIVE
Ten teachers who died in Limpopo crash identified and to be laid to rest
Image: X
TimesLIVE
