Narend Singh told Sowetan at the IEC National Results Centre in Midrand on Friday that the IFP is was not bothered as the results do not reflect a decline in its votes.
IFP's Narend Singh says his party is not worried by the current election results which favour the MK Party in KwaZulu-Natal.
Reacting to the surprise showing by the MK Party in the province, Singh told Sowetan at the IEC National Results Centre in Midrand on Friday that the IFP is not bothered as the results do not reflect a decline in its votes.
“The MK Party votes come mainly from the ANC and the EFF and new voters. We were the official opposition in KZN and we believe we will remain the opposition this time around but there will be coalitions in KZN. I don’t think the MK party will get the majority,” Narend said.
'IFP not bothered by MK Party's votes run'
By 10am on Friday, the MK Party was leading by 481,198 votes (43,95%) in KZN, followed by the ANC with 207,761 (18,98%) and IFP had 168,855 votes (15,42%).
At least 38.9% of the province's votes had been completed by 10am.
