Girl shot in the head in Juju Valley out of ICU, on the mend

A young girl who was shot in the head during a clash between the ANC and EFF in an informal settlement in Seshego, Polokwane, earlier this month is out of the ICU and well on the mend.
This is according to residents and a family friend who spoke to TimesLIVE days after Juju Valley residents cast their votes, with the rest of the country, in the seventh general elections.
The girl, 9, was shot in the head on May 19 when the ANC and EFF were campaigning. She was caught in the crossfire while making her way to a spaza shop.
A 24-year-old man was also shot during the clash.
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe confirmed no arrests had yet been made regarding the child's shooting. However, two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting of the 24-year-old. One of those arrested is former EFF leader turned ANC member Jossey Buthane, who is out on R5,000 bail. He was charged with attempted murder.
“We are collecting evidence that will need to be processed by our forensic team. When the case is ready, we'll make [further] arrests,” Hadebe said during a visit to the area on Wednesday.
Josephina Mamabolo, who knows the family well and lives in the area, confirmed the girl's recovery and spoke about her mother's mental state.
“The little girl is out of the intensive care unit and recovering at Seshego Hospital,” she said.
"[Her mother] is not coping. What made things worse was when certain people were claiming the child had died.”
Residents also shared their reaction to Juju Valley's election results. University of Limpopo EFF member Clifford Chuene shared what appeared to be the retention of Juju Valley by the EFF.
The area, named after EFF leader Julius Malema, is a known stronghold of the red berets.
A few said the results made no difference to them as their situation remained the same.
They complained about provision of water, electricity and a lack of basic housing, among a slew of issues.
“We're angry as residents because they [politicians] only need us when elections come around. Besides that, they are nowhere to be seen,” Mamabolo said.
“We've voted for them [EFF] several times and they kept promising the same things which are yet to be done,” she said.
TimesLIVE
