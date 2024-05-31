South Africa

Cape Town passes 2024/2025 budget with focus on pro-poor spending

By Kim Swartz - 31 May 2024 - 21:00
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. File photo.
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. File photo.
Image: City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town has approved what it calls South Africa's biggest pro-poor infrastructure investment allocation which will create about 130,000 construction jobs over three years.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said  on Friday the city has passed the “Building for jobs” budget for 2024/2025, which includes South Africa’s largest infrastructure investment by a metropolitan municipality.

This will see 75% pro-poor spend directly benefiting lower income households in this financial year, he said.

“Cape Town’s infrastructure spend of R39.5bn over three years is more than all three Gauteng metros combined and forms part of a R120bn 10-year pipeline of planned projects that will catapult Cape Town into the future city we hope it can be, for ourselves and our children,” said Hill-Lewis.

The city estimates its infrastructure investments will yield about 130,000 construction-related jobs alone over three years.

“With South Africa’s lowest unemployment rate and well over 300,000 jobs added since the start of this municipal term, Cape Town is already the city where a person is most likely to find a job and we plan to do much more to grow our economy in the years to come to the benefit especially of lower income households.”

He added lower income households will directly benefit from 75%, or R9bn, of the city’s R12bn infrastructure spend in 2024/2025.

“This pro-poor infrastructure spend in 2024/2025 is bigger than the entire infrastructure budget of any other city. It is the factual end of the debate on which city is doing the most for the poor.

“We are taking a big step towards achieving these goals with this building for jobs budget, which targets our investments to Cape Town’s fastest growing and poorest areas, with infrastructure projects that will, over time, unstitch the unjust legacy of our country’s past.”

TimesLIVE

Joburg library partial reopening scheduled for next financial year: city

A procurement process has been initiated to find service providers to tackle critical fire safety concerns before the Johannesburg City Library can ...
News
1 week ago

Opposition parties failed to take advantage of ANC's inefficiencies

The question that arises from this election is not why the ANC did so poorly, but why the opposition parties, particularly the DA, proved unable to ...
News
5 hours ago

ActionSA's 2024 election results disappoint Steenhuisen

DA leader John Steenhuisen is disappointed by how ActionSA is performing in the 2024 general elections.
News
9 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Elections 2024 on SowetanLIVE: Episode three
IEC Media Briefing