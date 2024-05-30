She told Sowetan that during her labour in 1994, a radio station was playing in their one-roomed house.
Meet the man named Vote
His parents gave him his unusual name during the 1994 elections
Image: Thulani Mbele
When Vote Ubisi was born on April 27 1994 his parents felt overwhelmed by South Africans who were excited about going to the polls for the first time, so they named him according to the popular word of that day.
On Wednesday, 30 years later, Vote cast his second vote in Lillydale village in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, after he finished his night shift at a hotel in Hoetspruit. The taxi ride took him over an hour to reach Mhlahle Primary School where he cast his vote.
For years he could not understand why his parents, Mozambican migrants, named him Vote. Even his peers teased him about his rather unique name.
“At first I didn’t know why I was named Vote. My peers at primary school used to laugh at my name even calling me ‘election’, but when I asked my mother she told me that they picked my name after I was born on the day of the first elections where all South Africans black and white voted in 1994. I was so happy. I’m now voting for the second time in my life,” said Vote
He said though life is tough in SA he could not miss the opportunity to vote.
“Me voting today is my way to say I embrace democracy and my birthday. I can’t say which political party I voted for, but I’m happy I did vote. Political parties make empty promises towards elections but after winning they don’t fulfil the promises they made, hence I voted carefully,” said Vote.
His mother, Miriana Chabalala-Ubisi, a traditional healer, escaped the war in Mozambique in the 1960s and she and her husband settled in Mpumalanga.
