Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga again impersonated on WhatsApp
The Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) on Thursday said it had alerted authorities to a case of impersonation of Constitutional Court judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga.
The office said that on Wednesday an unknown person whose WhatsApp page reflects his name as Justice Mbuyiselo Madlanga sent a text message to a senior official of the Electoral Commission of South Africa. It said the text message, sent from a certain cellphone number, was clearly an attempt to impersonate the judge.
“The Office of the Chief Justice wishes to place on record that this text message did not come from justice Madlanga. Justice Madlanga is grateful to the Electoral Commission for alerting him to this impersonation,” the OCJ said.
The OCJ said on the same day, a text purporting to have been sent by Madlanga from the same number was received by an official of the SABC.
Don't fall prey to ConCourt judge impersonator, public warned
