Born-frees take a stand in poll to influence their future

This is what my country deserves –first-time voter
Image: Koena Mashale
There was loud music blaring at Wits campus as well as excited chatter as many people descended onto the institution to cast their votes.
Hundreds of students and residents from surrounding areas braved the cold and stood on a long queue outside Wits Old Mutual Mall waiting to vote.
An excited Qhawe Tembe 23, said he had woken up very early but still couldn’t avoid the long line.
“I know for a fact who I am voting for. I am a young person in South Africa and have seen a lot of benefits from that party [like] free education.
“They gave me NSFAS to go to school and electricity and water for my grandmother, I am voting for that party,” said Tembe.
For Gabriel Mamabolo, 19, there are a lot of issues that the government failed to address well hence did not mind staying on a long queue to cast his vote with the hope that it will make a difference.
“The line is too long but I guess it’s worth it.
“I won’t say that voting for the current party right now is the right decision. When it comes to the issues in the country, especially the issues of land, ANC is really wack,” said Mamabolo.
Arriving at the voting station with a South African flag strapped to his hat, Batlhalifi Nkgothoe, 28, said he was happy to have cast his vote and that the process was easy.
“Now is literally that moment in time where I think ‘wow, this is what my country deserves’ and that this is the kind of change and action needed,” said Nkgothoe.
Delight Mashele, a Berea resident voting at Wits said she didn’t know how to feel about the elections but knew she had to vote.
“I really don’t know. I’m just here and I really can’t explain the feeling because what if I go vote for whatever party that I choose and then it’s not going to be beneficial for me or anyone,” the 28-year-old woman asked.
Having cast his vote, Neo Moeletsi, 21, said realistic expectations and plans by his party are what made him vote. He said politicians like making promises but his party had set realistic standards that could be met.
I don’t like unrealistic things, like making plans because you think it’s attractive but in reality it’s going to crumble. So, the realistic sense from this party swayed my vote,” said Moelesti.
In Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, some young people on a street c’ng their votes because they still had not decided who to vote for.
Bongani Efalao, 23, said he felt hopeless because whether he votes or not, their situation would not change.
“I personally don’t know who to vote for. I don’t trust politicians because they say anything to get votes, so it really doesn’t make sense for me to actually vote.
Image: Jeanette Chabalala
“Look at how we live,” Efalao said, pointing at some of the shacks they live in.
“We want water and electricity but nothing seems to be working here and politicians like making so many promises. I will decide later if I should still go and vote but for now, I am still undecided,” Efalao said..
Another resident, Itumeleng Ditlhaleng, 24, said he had little faith in politicians.
“I feel a sense of hopelessness because I don’t think there is anyone who will bring change. There is a lot of corruption in government. So how do we trust them?"
