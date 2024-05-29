I am hoping that 2024 is in fact our 1994, and that there is some type of change.
Young Parktown born-frees hope their votes will bring change
‘This is what my country deserves’
Image: Koena Mashale
I am hoping that 2024 is in fact our 1994, and that there is some type of change.
Dressed warmly to ward off the cold outside John Orr Technical College in Parktown, 30-year-old Kutlwano Semela said she was hoping for change this time around and that her vote makes a difference.
Born in 1994, Semela said this was a significant moment for her.
Semela and her peers are known as born-frees because they were born when South Africa got its democracy.
“I was feeling a little anxious but excited at the same time when I woke up this morning because this is quite an important year. I am a born free, born in 1994 and so it felt really important for me to have to vote, despite anything and everything that is happening.
“Despite that feeling that we vote but the same party keeps winning, we keep trying and I am hoping that 2024 is in fact our 1994, and that there is some type of change,” said Semela.
Some of the voters who were also on the queue arrived well prepared with flasks filled with coffee and tea to keep themselves warm as the winter chill swept over Joburg.
They came out in numbers and dressed warmly in thick socks and warm beanies as they waited outside.
Some elderly people cracked jokes as they were removed from the back of the queue and taken to the front.
Parktown resident Tsakani Baloyi, 23, said she had woken up with bundles of energy and even walked to the voting station.
“It was a nice walk. I know who I am exactly voting for and am excited as a first-time voter because your parents are always talking about it but now it’s your turn,” said Baloyi.
Another voter, 26-year-old Awande Dube, said she was glad to be an active participant in choosing the next administration.
“Honestly, I feel the same after voting, not going to lie but I think that has to do with how quick it was.
“Although I don’t feel too different, I am glad that I am an active participant and not leaving things to the wind and not saying ‘what happens happens’.
“I do hope my vote does make a difference,” said Dube, crossing her fingers.
Arriving at the voting station with a South African flag strapped to his hat, Batlhalifi Nkgothoe, 28, said he was happy to have cast his vote and that the process was easy.
“I literally just went in and out, I wasn’t in there for more than twenty minutes. I’m happy that with this vote I won’t be complaining and whining for no reason and not having participated,
“Now is literally that moment in time where I think ‘wow, this is what my country deserves’ and that this is the kind of change and action needed,” said Nkgothoe.
