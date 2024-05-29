Voters brave cold morning weather to make their marks

Absalom Ubisi told Sowetan that he arrived at 4am.
"I thought I was the first one, but when I got here I found Mhlongo, which means I'm the second person. After voting I will carry on with my work knowing that I have done the right thing. I want my vote to help us to have better roads, water and jobs for young people. We have suffered for years back where we didn't have the right to vote," said Ubisi.
A line of voters at the station, which from the first voter was dominated by old citizens, saw younger people joining from 7.30am.
Magdalene Khosa said she came early so that she can vote and go home to prepare breakfast for her children.
"I woke up early and left my children sleeping. I know by the time they wake up I will be done voting and start preparing them breakfast. I'm very happy that I'm number 28 in the queue, that means I won't take long. What is important for me is that voting is the only way we can make a difference on who governs us and how we want to be governed. Voting is very important for us blacks in rural areas because some people died for us to have the rights to vote," said Khosa.
Alfred Mhlongo, a first voter at the Mhlahle Primary School in Lilydale Bushbuckridge, arrived at the station at 3.40am to cast his vote.
Mhlongo, 66, was leading the line of more than 30 people who were waiting for the station open on Wednesday morning.
He said he made sure the first thing he would do on the day was to vote early so that he can go home and rest.
"I came here early. It was cold but I put on my jacket and left my house. When I got here, the gate was locked but the security guard opened for me.
"I woke up knowing that today I need to vote first before doing anything. Then I'm going to go back to sleep for the whole day and rest. I'm happy to vote because it's the right thing to do, to shape the country for us and our children. It was worth it and I'm happy," said Mhlongo.
At 6.50am, a police van with ballot papers arrived and Mhlongo cast his vote at 7.15am.
