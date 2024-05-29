Zuzu Ncamu said she was casting her fourth vote and would continue to elect the same party until they come into power to bring a complete end to corruption.
“I've always been voting for one and the same thing but, unfortunately, my party has not been winning. Hopefully it will win this time,” she told TimesLIVE.
Economic growth and ending poverty is what Tsafadzwa Chasakara is voting for. He said the country was living in its own form of economic apartheid, despite 30 years of democracy.
“The reason I'm voting this time is to put behind the whole 'legacy vote' and try to ensure that South Africa deals with a lot of the corruption within our leadership. I reckon the country is on a pretty good trajectory but we need to allow newcomers into the game [so they can] show what they are made of.
“Unfortunately, a lot of us are forced to vote for the same party over and over, based on history. Apartheid was a long time ago and right now we have our own apartheid to deal with, which is more economical and financial,” Chasakara said.
Chasakara said there was a need to get jobs for the youth and ensure the country grows steadily.
“May the best party win and I hope everyone came out to participate. It's quite a liberating feeling,” he said.
Time to boot out the old and welcome in the new, say Midrand's young voters
Image: Rorisang Kgosana
Out with the old and in with the new is what some Midrand voters want as they cast their votes for a new ruling party to grow the economy, end corruption and create jobs.
Scores of youths and young professionals headed to the voting stations across Midrand and despite living in an urban area, unemployment was a big issue for residents.
Jordan Radebe, 20, said he first voted in the 2021 local government elections after just turning 18. The digital marketing student says he hopes to find a job once he completes his studies.
