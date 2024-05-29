"Preliminary reports indicate that a female complainant arrived at the voting station to cast her vote but she was approached by two women and a man who asked her which political party she will be voting for. The complainant informed them she cannot disclose since her vote is a secret.
Three people arrested for allegedly intimidating a voter
Three people have been arrested in Limpopo for allegedly intimidating and assaulting a voter who was casting her vote on Tuesday.
Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said the suspects aged between 48 and 55, were arrested for cases of intimidation and assault by threat related to the ongoing 2024 general elections.
He said the incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon at Runnymede voting station at Xibukulwana Secondary School under Tzaneen local municipality.
"Preliminary reports indicate that a female complainant arrived at the voting station to cast her vote but she was approached by two women and a man who asked her which political party she will be voting for. The complainant informed them she cannot disclose since her vote is a secret.
"The suspects then threatened her that she should vote for a certain political party because if she doesn't she will be placing her life in danger," said Mashaba.
Mashaba added that the complainant reported the incident to the Independent Electoral Commission official and the police were notified. The suspects were swiftly apprehended.
"These arrests are part of broader efforts to curb electoral violence and ensure public safety during the election period," said provincial police commissioner, Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe.
The trio is expected to appear before Ritavi magistrate's court on Thursday.
