Soshanguve residents say they are tired of rampant crime and poor service delivery, adding that they were casting their vote for a political party that will bring change in their community.
In a recent crime incident that shocked the country, five-year old Ditebogo Junior Phalane was killed during the hijacking of his father outside their home.
A few weeks earlier, comedian and DJ, Peter "Mashata" Mabuse, was gunned down minutes after he left Epozini Lifestyle,a pub in the area.
On Wednesday, the young and old queued in the freezing cold at Word of Life church and had mixed emotions as they waited to cast their votes in the 2024 general elections.
The area was surrounded by crime wardens and law enforcement who were moving from place to place to ensure the safety of residents.
'This place is dangerous': Soshanguve residents vote for government that will fight crime
Image: Herman Moloi
Soshanguve residents say they are tired of rampant crime and poor service delivery, adding that they were casting their vote for a political party that will bring change in their community.
In a recent crime incident that shocked the country, five-year old Ditebogo Junior Phalane was killed during the hijacking of his father outside their home.
A few weeks earlier, comedian and DJ, Peter "Mashata" Mabuse, was gunned down minutes after he left Epozini Lifestyle,a pub in the area.
On Wednesday, the young and old queued in the freezing cold at Word of Life church and had mixed emotions as they waited to cast their votes in the 2024 general elections.
The area was surrounded by crime wardens and law enforcement who were moving from place to place to ensure the safety of residents.
Reneilwe Qaba, 37, said that she has been preparing for this day and that she will be voting for change.
"We want the incoming government to put on streetlights so that we can feel safe to walk around at night and that we see everything that is happening at night. This way we will feel safe.
“The incoming government should increase grant money so that people can be able to buy food and sustain their lives,” she said.
Fana Maubane, 64, said: “We want a government that will secure the country and will fight crime in our area. This place is dangerous we are scared to walk around because we fear being robbed.
“I voted for better service delivery. I am happy that I was able to cast my vote today, I want better lives for our residents. I voted so that I can be in a country that has security. In 1994 I voted without knowledge but now I know better.”
Special voting day marked by headaches in parts of SA
Unemployment, crime were on voters' minds as they went to vote
Special voters hopeful their mark will bring change
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos