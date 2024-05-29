KwaZulu-Natal police are looking for a gunman who shot and injured a policeman at Newtown A in Inanda on Wednesday.
KZN police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the constable, who is a member of the public order policing unit, was with his colleagues performing patrol duties when they stopped to search a suspicious group of men shortly after midnight.
"During the search one suspect fled and the constable gave chase. During the chase the suspect drew a firearm and fired several shots at the officer, injuring him on his chin and left arm," said Netshiunda.
The injured police officer was taken hospital.
TimesLIVE
Police hunt man who shot constable during midnight patrol in Inanda
Image: 123RF
TimesLIVE
