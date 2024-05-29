Thirty years later, that mood was absent as Hlatswayo stood in a long queue at the Municipal Service Point in Thokoza on Wednesday morning waiting to cast his vote.
Mood is dull today, there's no excitement like in '94 – Thokoza man
Image: Noxolo Sibiya
A Thokoza man waiting in a very long queue described the mood at his voting station as "dull", saying people had nothing to be excited about this time compared to the excitement that had enveloped everyone back in 1994 when he was a first time voter.
In 1994, then 23-year-old Thulani Hlatswayo was one of the many South Africans who excitedly waited in the scorching sun to cast his vote in the country's first democratic elections.
He recalled how everyone on the queue at Katlehong was excited, chatting about what democracy meant to them and looking forward to a new government.
Thirty years later, that mood was absent as Hlatswayo stood in a long queue at the Municipal Service Point in Thokoza on Wednesday morning waiting to cast his vote.
The father of three said the mood was different this time around compared to 1994.
"The queue was very long [then] and it was hot but I hardly felt it. We were all so excited chatting about what democracy meant to us. It was so mysterious to us because we had never had democracy, we were only guessing it could mean opportunities, equality and success," he said.
"I was just 23 years old, I didn't have children at the time. I had hoped that the dawn of democracy would bring opportunities for them. But it didn't. The mood today is dull, because there is not much to be excited about.
Despite that, Hlatswayo was determined to vote.
"I will put my X on that ballot no matter what," the determined father said.
The 54-year-old man arrived just before 9am to a 200 meter long queue along Khumalo street and had hardly moved 10 meters in 45 minutes.
Despite the slow-moving queue, the father of three said he would not turn back until he had made his mark.
"I woke up early to make sure I run my errands and I come straight here to vote. The queue is long, but it will not deter me," he said.
"I am doing this for the future of my children and hope that the decision I make will benefit them for years to come."
While he decided to wait his turn in Ward 52, some elderly people left, promising to return when the queue had shortened.
