Mkhuhlu resident votes for water situation to improve

Poppy Maluleke who cast her vote at Mbatini primary school said she felt that people over 35 were left out of employment opportunities.
“I’m happy I voted but I’m voting knowing that we have issues of service delivery. We don’t have water, electricity and jobs. Now we are encouraged to come vote. I’m over 35 but when it comes to jobs, they [potential employers] say they employ people between 18-35 years.
“I’m suggesting that whoever governs must include the over 35s. I have kids and we survive on child support grant and the R350 grant. The money is not enough to sustain us. Things are very expensive now, so if I can get a job, I can better plan my life and that of my children,” said Maluleke.
Image: Thulani Mbele
“I feel like our government is deliberately punishing us [residents of] Mkhuhlu [in Mpumalanga] when it comes to access to water.”
These are the words of Julia Ndlovu, shortly after casting her vote.
Residents said they had not had water for a month.
She said she hoped the water situation in her area would improve.
“We want that fixed. Due to unemployment, there’s too much crime in the community. Young people are smoking nyaope. I we wish our government could put an end to crime,” said Ndlovu.
Zandile Khoza danced after casting her vote, adding that she hoped her vote would bring change in her community and they would get running water.
She told Sowetan: "I've been voting since 1994 and my vote has been the same. Now that I have voted, I have a right to scream at the leaders when I want services."
First time voter, Vutomi Ndlovu,19, say she felt proud to vote for the first time.
“It was nice to vote for the first time. It was easy as the instructions and directions were easy. I was encouraged by my friends who voted earlier in the morning to cast mine as well. This [new] government must find us jobs because I’m unemployed and they must increase the R350 grant because it’s too small in these hard times with expensive food,” said Ndlovu.
Julia’s sister Mary Ndlovu said more job opportunities must be created to better the lives of many South Africans.
She said many were reliant on social grants and the cycle has to be broken so that the young ones get jobs and are able to put food on the table and take care of their families.
“Government must employ these young people because now they are being fed by us [elderly] and their children which are our grandchildren also [rely on] our pension [for a lot of things],” said Mary.
