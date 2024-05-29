He said casting his vote was important and he couldn't allow the opportunity to pass him by.
Long queue for temporary documents at Randburg Home Affairs on election day
Residents queue in a last-ditch effort to beat the 9pm voting deadline
Image: Phathu Luvhengo
There is an overflowing parking lot and a long queue at Randburg Home Affairs in Johannesburg as residents apply for a temporary ID at the 11th hour so they can cast their votes before the 9pm closing time.
One of those in the queue was uMkhonto we Sizwe Party's Nhlamulo Ndhlela.
“In my situation, I travel a lot and found myself without my wallet, after leaving it on a plane. The card is gone, so I had to take measures like what we are doing now. So there are those kinds of situations and you have to make measures like what we are doing now.
“If you look at the number of people who came here on voting day, this turnout is a clear indication that people really want to participate and they are very interested in this watershed election,” he said.
Bongani Mngomezulu from Randburg couldn't locate his ID on Wednesday morning after searching almost every place in his house.
He said casting his vote was important and he couldn't allow the opportunity to pass him by.
“It is important to cast your vote. People have died for a day like this to happen and also it's time for change in South Africa. There are a lot of things happening that you are fully aware of, especially as the youth who are unemployed. I know of brothers and sisters who are at home unemployed.
“Due to lack of opportunities and the economy being the way it is, it's important to cast your vote to let your [voice] be heard,” he said.
An elderly man who influenced his grandson to apply for a temporary ID said the queue was quick and everything went well.
The 86-year-old from Parkview, who didn't want to be named, said: “Voting is a very important item in this country because that's the only voice we have for ourselves. The government can only change on the basis of what we are able to do through elections. On their own they don't seem to push a lot of things. I am hoping that we will get a new crop of people, maybe a bit more younger people going in, and this way pushing the government in the direction that will be helpful to us all.”
