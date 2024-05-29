South Africa

IN PICS | Rise Mzansi's Gauteng premier candidate makes her mark

Vuyiswa Ramokgopa is second on the party's National Assembly list

29 May 2024 - 20:32
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
That great feeling when the work is done: Vuyiswa Ramokgopa after voting.
That great feeling when the work is done: Vuyiswa Ramokgopa after voting.
Image: Supplied

Rise Mzansi's Gauteng premier candidate marked her X in Wendywood, Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

Vuyiswa Ramokgopa is second on the party's list for the National Assembly after president Songezo Zibi.

Rise Mzansi's premier candidate for Gauteng province.
Rise Mzansi's premier candidate for Gauteng province.
Image: Supplied
Vuyiswa Ramokgopa of Rise Mzansi.
Vuyiswa Ramokgopa of Rise Mzansi.
Image: Supplied
Three ballots, three votes for Rise Mzansi.
Three ballots, three votes for Rise Mzansi.
Image: Supplied
Vuyiswa Ramokgopa makes sure the crosses are in the right places.
Vuyiswa Ramokgopa makes sure the crosses are in the right places.
Image: Supplied
Vuyiswa Ramokgopa flashes a confident smile.
Vuyiswa Ramokgopa flashes a confident smile.
Image: Supplied
Vuyiswa Ramokgopa casts her vote.
Vuyiswa Ramokgopa casts her vote.
Image: Supplied

This is what she had to say:

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...
President Ramaphosa visits the George building site collapse, offers sympathy