Eager to make their mark and hopefully usher in a new government, friends and first-time voters Ruby Kievit and Ashleigh-Faye Nortje were up early to queue at the Newton Technical High School in Gqeberha.
The mood was cheerful as voters chatted with one another.
Some parents brought their children along, standing in a long queue outside the school at 8am.
Kievit, a Nelson Mandela University student, said she was excited to be voting for the first time and was participating in the election because it was her civic duty.
“I decided to make my mark,” the 21-year-old said.
Nortje, also 21, said she was voting because she wanted to see a change in government.
“I want a government that is going to care for people and where politicians are not just in it for themselves,” she said.
Voting at the station started late after officials experienced issues with the voter management devices.
The presiding officer, Roberta Rockman, said they were processing applications manually, using the voters’ roll.
Excitement and disappointment at some Gqeberha polling stations
After a few minor glitches at the beginning, voting continued smoothly
Image: NTSIKELELO QOYO
Voters were eventually divided into two queues.
Elderly couple Aubrey, 71, and Esterina Nell, 69, said they came out to vote for the future of their children and grandchildren.
“We have to come out and vote for the future of the country, it’s what is going to be left for our children,” Aubrey said.
“The country is in a mess right now and they [politicians] have to try to sort it out,” he added.
It was a bumpy start at City Hall, where voting was delayed for about 10 minutes because the first person in line encountered a registration issue.
Nathan Small, 43, left the station frustrated, after arguing with officials because he was not on the roll.
Small, who has been living in Central for four months, said he applied for a special vote.
However, he went to city hall because IEC officials did not visit his home on Monday and Tuesday.
“I had a stroke four years ago. That does not mean I am stupid, though,” he said.
“They said I must be at home on Monday and Tuesday because they will come to me.
“I said to my girlfriend I have to be at the station by 7am because they never came.
“They said I cannot vote because my application was not approved, yet right here on the system on my phone, it shows I have been approved to vote in the national ballot,” he said.
After the back and forth, Small did vote.
His name was written in a separate register and he was able to cast his vote only on a national ballot.
Presiding officer Noncebo Manqina said officials had experienced minor problems at the start, including machines that were not working.
HeraldLIVE
