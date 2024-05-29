Delays at polling stations may be tactic to extend voting by a day, says Malema

Speaking outside the voting booth, Malema said: “I really don't know what went terribly wrong because I've voted in this voting station all my voting life, and I've never experienced a situation where a voter has to wait for four hours to cast their vote.

“I always used to come here with my grandmother and we used to queue. She wouldn't even sit down because the queue was quicker. This queue was not long, but the process was slow.”

He said the sentiment was raised by other leaders casting their votes at various stations around the country.

This, he said, raised the suspicion that plans were afoot to extend voting by a day.