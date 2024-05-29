DA's KZN leader and IEC official in stand-off over media at voting station
Francois Rodgers tried to intervene on behalf of the journalists
KwaZulu-Natal DA leader Francois Rodgers' voting process was somewhat blighted by a stand-off with the Electoral Commission's presiding officer at the All Saints church in Pietermaritzburg, who barred media from taking photos of Rodgers in the polling station.
Journalists were told by IEC officials and later the presiding officer that they were not allowed to take photographs at the voting station.
Rodgers, who tried to intervene on behalf of the media, was left hot under the collar as the IEC officer brashly referred to him by his first name. Townhill police intervened.
The ward is a DA stronghold.
Eventually the journalists were granted permission and captured Rodgers casting his vote.
He later told journalists the DA was unfazed by the fledgling MK Party which has threatened to eat into the support of older parties.
“The fight is on between the MK and the ANC and fortunately for us we are not in that fight and in that mess. I think even the EFF is fishing in that pond,” said Rodgers.
He conceded the MK Party could emerge as biggest in the province, albeit without a majority.
“The polls told us that and the ANC are in trouble. We are unfazed and have built our reputation with the IFP, and on a national level we have the multi-party charter. The ANC has been so weakened that between them and MK they may not pull a coalition together,” said Rodgers.
He said he was encouraged by the turnout at some of the polling stations he had visited.
“I was in Durban earlier. The queuing time varies as some of the people have to stand for up to three hours. I urge people if you have to stand that long, please do it. It’s giving up some of your time to be able to vote,” said Rodgers.
He said the gruelling campaign had been rewarding for the party which has fielded uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas as its premier candidate.
He said their reception at various voting stations indicated his party was on the right track.
TimesLIVE