DA's KZN leader and IEC official in stand-off over media at voting station

He later told journalists the DA was unfazed by the fledgling MK Party which has threatened to eat into the support of older parties.

“The fight is on between the MK and the ANC and fortunately for us we are not in that fight and in that mess. I think even the EFF is fishing in that pond,” said Rodgers.

He conceded the MK Party could emerge as biggest in the province, albeit without a majority.

“The polls told us that and the ANC are in trouble. We are unfazed and have built our reputation with the IFP, and on a national level we have the multi-party charter. The ANC has been so weakened that between them and MK they may not pull a coalition together,” said Rodgers.

He said he was encouraged by the turnout at some of the polling stations he had visited.

“I was in Durban earlier. The queuing time varies as some of the people have to stand for up to three hours. I urge people if you have to stand that long, please do it. It’s giving up some of your time to be able to vote,” said Rodgers.