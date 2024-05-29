All voters in queues will be allowed to vote as IEC rules out second voting day

South Africans queuing at the voting stations across the country will be allowed to cast their ballots beyond the 9pm closing time.

This is according to the Electoral Commission (IEC) which on Wednesday evening gave an update as thousands of prospective voters were still standing in snaking queues two hours before closing time.

TimesLIVE understands that political parties, in their meeting with the IEC on Wednesday, raised concerns about the possibility of people being send packing before casting their ballots.

There was a proposal to look into officially extending the deadline beyond 9pm and even possibly having a second day of voting.

However, the IEC and the political parties are said to have agreed that there was no need to extend to another day.