WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court

By TimesLIVE - 28 May 2024 - 10:24

The murder trial of five suspects accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in Vosloorus in October 2014 continues in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.

Defence lawyer says alleged gunman was not around when Meyiwa was shot

A defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has contended that the suspected gunman, Mthobisi Mncube,  was not in Vosloorus when the football ...
4 days ago

Evidence reveals communication between two accused the day Senzo Meyiwa died

Cellphone evidence presented before the high court in Pretoria on Tuesday has revealed there was communication between two of the accused - Mthobisi ...
6 days ago

'Trial by ambush', defence in Meyiwa murder trial cries to court

The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has alleged the state is conducting the trial by ambush by not timeously sharing documentation, but the ...
3 weeks ago

