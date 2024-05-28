South Africa

WATCH | IEC briefs media ahead of tomorrow’s elections

By TimesLIVE - 28 May 2024 - 18:15

Courtesy of SABC

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) will on Tuesday brief the media ahead of Wednesday's elections.

The IEC is expected to outline its plans to ensure the voting process is free of incidents.

TimesLIVE

