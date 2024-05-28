South Africa

WATCH | Hillbrow residents vote in dirt

28 May 2024 - 18:03
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer

Voters who cast their special votes in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, on Tuesday had to tiptoe around rubbish, as the streets were filled with litter.

Rubbish has not been collected in parts of Johannesburg for two weeks as waste management company Pikitup employees have been on strike. The employees scattered rubbish on the streets during the strike. Though some areas had been cleaned in Johannesburg by Tuesday morning, Hillbrow remained dirty.

TimesLIVE visited the Central Community Fellowship church voting station and found a heap of rubbish outside.

Hundreds of people are expected to cast their votes there on Wednesday.

