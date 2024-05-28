Booi, who was a City of Cape Town MMC, was suspended from the municipality after a police search and seizure operation at his offices for alleged fraud and corruption last March.
Previously speaking to TimesLIVE about the raid, he said: “Police raided my office in March 2023 and there is no charge against me. I cannot sit idle. I have decided to redirect my energy to other opportunities. I remain a DA member. I will put more effort into my farming activities, do other projects at my disposal.
“I’ve had a great time as a councillor, I love the communities I served. I have a great respect and high regard for the people I worked with.
“I’ve achieved a 99.3% delivery target at human settlements in the city, something unprecedented. I met all my set targets and no funds were returned to Treasury during my tenure because of non-delivery.”
‘There’s no docket’: Malusi Booi on Helen Zille’s claim he was arrested because ‘he had lots of money’
Image: Misha Jordaan/Gallo Images
Former DA member Malusi Booi has lambasted the party’s federal chairperson Helen Zille after she made controversial remarks about his tenure in City of Cape Town leadership.
“He had a lot of money that he could not explain. He could not answer some questions and he was arrested and now he is no longer there,” she said in a podcast about Booi’s exit from the DA's leadership.
Responding to Zille’s remarks, Booi said: “Helen Zille, I’ve never attacked you or the DA. I do not understand on what basis you say I was arrested because that is not true. I have never been charged and there’s no docket against me. What is this?”
