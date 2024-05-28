South Africa

‘There’s no docket’: Malusi Booi on Helen Zille’s claim he was arrested because ‘he had lots of money’

28 May 2024 - 11:36
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
Suspended Cape Town mayoral committee member for human settlements Malusi Booi.
Suspended Cape Town mayoral committee member for human settlements Malusi Booi.
Image: Misha Jordaan/Gallo Images

Former DA member Malusi Booi has lambasted the party’s federal chairperson Helen Zille after she made controversial remarks about his tenure in City of Cape Town leadership.

“He had a lot of money that he could not explain. He could not answer some questions and he was arrested and now he is no longer there,” she said in a podcast about Booi’s exit from the DA's leadership.

Responding to Zille’s remarks, Booi said: “Helen Zille, I’ve never attacked you or the DA. I do not understand on what basis you say I was arrested because that is not true. I have never been charged and there’s no docket against me. What is this?”

Booi, who was a City of Cape Town MMC, was suspended from the municipality after a police search and seizure operation at his offices for alleged fraud and corruption last March.

Previously speaking to TimesLIVE about the raid, he said: “Police raided my office in March 2023 and there is no charge against me. I cannot sit idle. I have decided to redirect my energy to other opportunities. I remain a DA member. I will put more effort into my farming activities, do other projects at my disposal. 

“I’ve had a great time as a councillor, I love the communities I served. I have a great respect and high regard for the people I worked with. 

“I’ve achieved a 99.3% delivery target at human settlements in the city, something unprecedented. I met all my set targets and no funds were returned to Treasury during my tenure because of non-delivery.”

TimesLIVE

Cape Town human settlements MMC Malusi Booi suspended after police raid

Cape Town's human settlements MMC Malusi Booi has been suspended after the police search and seizure operation at City of Cape Town offices.
News
1 year ago

'I have decided to redirect my energy to other opportunities': CT councillor Malusi Booi on his resignation

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis confirmed former human settlements MMC Malusi Booi resigned.
News
6 months ago

R1bn housing projects under threat from 'mafia' in Cape Town

The City of Cape Town says housing projects valued at about R1bn are under threat as gangs of mafia-like community members and extortionists ...
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...
President Ramaphosa visits the George building site collapse, offers sympathy