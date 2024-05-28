Special voters hopeful their mark will bring change

“We’ve evaluated our journey from where we come from and our current state, and the future we desire for our children. That’s why we’re voting today,” Makgatho said.
Laula Buso, a data analyst who was at the Ridgecrest family church voting station in Radiokop, Randburg, said corruption within government and crime needed to be prioritised, hence he was voting.
“I came to vote so that we can actually start implementing the changes we want to see as a society. Most of the time we always complain that things are not happening, but our voice is on the ballot,” he said.
“We’ve been crying about corruption within the government, so there needs to be tighter measures done with that. We also want service delivery.
“We are now on the West Rand’s surbarbian area but we have been hit with cable theft, so criminality is also a problem... house breakings as well. I am hopeful that definitely, this time around change will happen.”
Rhandzu Nomsa Nobela said she was voting because she wanted her voice to be heard through her vote and decide how the country should be governed.
The 39-year-old unemployed mother of one from Soshanguve was voting for the first time in the national elections. Though jobless, Nobela had applied for a special vote because she got a piece job with the IEC on Wednesday to help with the masses who will be casting their votes.
“I never voted in the past because I didn’t see the importance of voting.
“Now I see that my vote is important because it’s my voice on how I want the country to be governed. I hope the party that I voted for wins the election, creates jobs and boosts our economy to better the lives of South Africans.
“I am unemployed; I survive through piece jobs and on Wednesday I will be part of the IEC, so I hope in the next government I get a permanent job,” she said.
“The country is going downhill, this vote is an important one for the future of South Africa,” said 76-year-old George Pereira of Radiokop.
Pereira said he was hopeful his political party of choice would bring about change.
He said he was worried about the country’s economy, unemployment rate and crime. “No one seems to have the ability to sort it out, so hopefully a change in government will [bring about that change].”
Pereira’s wife Heather said she was hopeful that her political party of choice would be able to bring South Africans together. “... so that we can have peace and as South African citizens we can all learn to live together. I am hoping for a government that is going to be fair and is going to be for the people.”
Heather said she was hopeful the party of her choice would priorities the changes she yearns for but added that “only time will tell”.
Philip Radebe, 47, from Extension 1 in Soshanguve beamed with excitement after casting his vote.
"I feel excited and hopeful for change. I wish the incoming party establishes youth development centres so that we can keep young people engaged and away from drugs,” he said.
For Thomas Baloyi ,54, all he wants is for the party he voted for bring about full liberation of black people. According to Baloyi, black people are not yet free and still struggling.
“I voted because I want progress. I want the party to fully liberate us and end black struggle. I want the party I voted for to help youth to further their studies and pay for fees when they cannot afford to,” Baloyi said.
Special voters hopeful their mark will bring change
‘We’re voting with conscious now, unlike in 1994'
Image: ANTÓNIO MUCHAVE
“In 1994, we voted with euphoria, seeking liberation and governance by a black party. It was exciting, but now we know better.”
These were the words of Lerato Makgatho, who compared the 1994 elections to the 2024 ones after casting her vote at Reabetswe Primary School in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, on Monday.
“We must apply our minds, thinking critically about service delivery, not just being swayed by [politicians’] words. We’re voting with conscious now, and we encourage everyone to do the same,” said Makgatho.
Makgatho, who was accompanied by her husband of 39 years Thabo, 74, said the 2024 general elections were different from the past ones.
“We’ve evaluated our journey from where we come from and our current state, and the future we desire for our children. That’s why we’re voting today,” Makgatho said.
Laula Buso, a data analyst who was at the Ridgecrest family church voting station in Radiokop, Randburg, said corruption within government and crime needed to be prioritised, hence he was voting.
“I came to vote so that we can actually start implementing the changes we want to see as a society. Most of the time we always complain that things are not happening, but our voice is on the ballot,” he said.
“We’ve been crying about corruption within the government, so there needs to be tighter measures done with that. We also want service delivery.
“We are now on the West Rand’s surbarbian area but we have been hit with cable theft, so criminality is also a problem... house breakings as well. I am hopeful that definitely, this time around change will happen.”
Rhandzu Nomsa Nobela said she was voting because she wanted her voice to be heard through her vote and decide how the country should be governed.
The 39-year-old unemployed mother of one from Soshanguve was voting for the first time in the national elections. Though jobless, Nobela had applied for a special vote because she got a piece job with the IEC on Wednesday to help with the masses who will be casting their votes.
“I never voted in the past because I didn’t see the importance of voting.
“Now I see that my vote is important because it’s my voice on how I want the country to be governed. I hope the party that I voted for wins the election, creates jobs and boosts our economy to better the lives of South Africans.
“I am unemployed; I survive through piece jobs and on Wednesday I will be part of the IEC, so I hope in the next government I get a permanent job,” she said.
“The country is going downhill, this vote is an important one for the future of South Africa,” said 76-year-old George Pereira of Radiokop.
Pereira said he was hopeful his political party of choice would bring about change.
He said he was worried about the country’s economy, unemployment rate and crime. “No one seems to have the ability to sort it out, so hopefully a change in government will [bring about that change].”
Pereira’s wife Heather said she was hopeful that her political party of choice would be able to bring South Africans together. “... so that we can have peace and as South African citizens we can all learn to live together. I am hoping for a government that is going to be fair and is going to be for the people.”
Heather said she was hopeful the party of her choice would priorities the changes she yearns for but added that “only time will tell”.
Philip Radebe, 47, from Extension 1 in Soshanguve beamed with excitement after casting his vote.
"I feel excited and hopeful for change. I wish the incoming party establishes youth development centres so that we can keep young people engaged and away from drugs,” he said.
For Thomas Baloyi ,54, all he wants is for the party he voted for bring about full liberation of black people. According to Baloyi, black people are not yet free and still struggling.
“I voted because I want progress. I want the party to fully liberate us and end black struggle. I want the party I voted for to help youth to further their studies and pay for fees when they cannot afford to,” Baloyi said.
IN PICS | Special votes being cast in 2024 general elections
Lawlessness, threats, violence won’t be tolerated during elections
About 650k people to vote from their homes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos