Elderly voters in Pretoria hoping for lower municipal rates and taxes

The cost of living was top of mind for elderly people in Saulsville, Pretoria, who cast their special votes on Tuesday.
Lilly Ndou, who voted at the Mahlahle polling centre, called for lower municipal rates and taxes for pensioners from the new administration, saying "we are struggling".
The 73-year-old plans to spend Wednesday visiting her late husband's grave as she said she wants to be with him.
Maria Mambane, who also complained about the cost of levies and electricity, was visited at home by Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) officials so she could cast her vote.
The 81-year-old, who is disabled and uses a crutch to walk, sat in her sitting room and attentively listened as they explained this year's three-ballot system.
“This year you get three ballot papers where you will have to pick the party of your choice with an X,” an official said.
Asked if she would be able to write, she replied in the affirmative and fetched her spectacles.
After casting her vote, she was shown the ballot box was sealed and the envelope with her name, with her ballot papers secured, was placed inside.
She criticised apathetic voters, saying: “If you don't vote, you want others to vote for you. You must vote so your concerns are met accordingly.”
Tabane Rose, 73, who said she is proudly an ANC voter, also cast her vote in her home.
She also called for more assistance for the elderly: "Rent is very expensive."
Regarding her party loyalty, she said: "The ANC has been there for a long time and they fought. We fall and rise with it. Even when they make mistakes, it is not [president Cyril] Ramaphosa who is [to blame]. He does not do things alone."
At another house the IEC officials visited, the person who had applied for a special vote was not around after she was admitted to hospital. The IEC had visited the house on Monday and didn't find her. This was their second attempt to help the woman cast her vote.
