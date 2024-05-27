Buy print
South Africa
WATCH | NSFAS on the disbursement of allowances
27 May 2024 - 12:03
Nsfas provides and update on the progress relating to the disbursement of student allowances.
Jobs, jobs, jobs: Cape Flats youth plead with campaigning Ramaphosa to resolve unemployment
Most of the 28 youths who addressed President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is campaigning in the Western Cape this week, raised their frustrations about the ...
News
3 weeks ago
Young graduate who stood at traffic lights in search of work lands her 'dream' IT job
A desire to work in the IT industry led a young woman to stand at a busy Johannesburg intersection and ask motorists for employment until she finally ...
News
1 month ago
SOWETAN | Students victims of fund failures
The dissolution of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) board by higher education minister Blade Nzimande last week was hardly ...
Opinion
1 month ago
