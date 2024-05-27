Five people were shot and two of them died during a series of tavern robberies in Harrismith at the weekend.
Five people shot, two dead in tavern robberies in Harrismith
Community reeling from this senseless act of violence
Image: 123RF/taxiboat
Five people were shot and two of them died during a series of tavern robberies in Harrismith at the weekend.
Police said the incidents occurred from the Sunday evening until the early hours of Monday.
The first robbery took place at Intabazwe township at about 9pm on Saturday, where a 48-year-old male was robbed of their VW Polo. The suspects pointed a gun at him and towards other patrons and was ordered to lie down.
The suspects fled with cellphones and the car. “The vehicle was later recovered about 3km from the scene,” said Lt-Gen Baile Motswenyane.
At the second tavern, which is also situated in Intabazwe, happened at about 10pm the same evening.
“A 34-year-old tavern owner was with two of his security guards when a group of about four men arrived in a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle used in the first incident,” said Motswenyane.
The suspects had their faces covered with balaclavas and were armed.
“They started shooting from the street and went inside the tavern, where once more patrons were ordered to lie down and were robbed of their belongings, including cash from the till,” said Motswenyane.
Tragically, at the third tavern, in the early hours of this morning in Khubeka Street, three armed men who had their faces covered entered the place and ordered patrons to lie down.
They took an undisclosed amount of money from the till and robbed patrons of their belongings, including cellphones and liquor. In the process, five people were shot, resulting in one fatality at the scene and another in the hospital. The other three people are still being treated in the hospital. The community is said to be reeling from this senseless act of violence.
Police are working at locating the suspects behind this horrific series of events.
“We urge anyone with information to come forward and assist in bringing the perpetrators to justice, by calling our Crime Stop number 0860-0-10111or provid information using the My Saps App.
“Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the victims, and we commit to doing everything in our power to ensure that justice is served,” said Motswenyane.
