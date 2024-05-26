Buy print
South Africa
WATCH | Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation
26 May 2024 - 18:04
The President addressed the nation ahead of the elections on Wednesday.
Ramaphosa accuses opposition parties of stealing ANC's ideas
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has accused opposition parties of stealing ideas from the governing party.
News
5 days ago
LISTEN | 'I signed NHI to end apartheid in healthcare' — Ramaphosa
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa says he signed the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill to “end apartheid in healthcare”
News
4 days ago
DA in KZN opens criminal case against ANC's Bheki Mtolo over removal ...
450 families at Marry Me Settlement living in limbo
No damage to Durban's iconic Roma restaurant after fire on upper deck
BMW cash-in-transit gang caught by cops
Nedbank launches bid to liquidate Damelin, CityVarsity and others
Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...
President Ramaphosa visits the George building site collapse, offers sympathy
