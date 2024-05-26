South Africa

WATCH | Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation

26 May 2024 - 18:04

The President addressed the nation ahead of the elections on Wednesday. 

Ramaphosa accuses opposition parties of stealing ANC's ideas

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has accused opposition parties of stealing ideas from the governing party.
5 days ago

LISTEN | 'I signed NHI to end apartheid in healthcare' — Ramaphosa

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa says he signed the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill to “end apartheid in healthcare”
4 days ago

