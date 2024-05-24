South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Testimony of cellphone data analyst continues at Meyiwa trial

By TimesLIVE - 24 May 2024 - 10:40

Courtesy of SABC

The testimony of cellphone data analyst Gideon Gouws is continuing in the Senzo Meyiwa murder at the Pretoria high court on Friday.

Gouws is expected to share evidence regarding calls between the five men accused of killing the footballer.

A defence lawyer in the trial argued on Thursday that the suspected gunman, Mthobisi Mncube, was not in Vosloorus when the soccer star was gunned down in October 2014.

Thulani Mngomezulu, representing Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, claimed that at the hour of Meyiwa's murder, Mncube's phone was pinging in locations outside Vosloorus.

Mngomezulu made the submissions as he continued to cross-examination Gouws on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

Defence lawyer says alleged gunman was not around when Meyiwa was shot

A defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has contended that the suspected gunman, Mthobisi Mncube,  was not in Vosloorus when the football ...
News
2 hours ago

Evidence reveals communication between two accused the day Senzo Meyiwa died

Cellphone evidence presented before the high court in Pretoria on Tuesday has revealed there was communication between two of the accused - Mthobisi ...
News
2 days ago

'Trial by ambush', defence in Meyiwa murder trial cries to court

The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has alleged the state is conducting the trial by ambush by not timeously sharing documentation, but the ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...
President Ramaphosa visits the George building site collapse, offers sympathy