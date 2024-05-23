South Africa

Dudu Myeni, Mathenjwa corruption case postponed to November

Former SAA chair unable to attend court because she has been hospitalised

By Ernest Mabuza - 24 May 2024 - 08:37
Former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni and Sondolo IT director Trevor Mathenjwa when they first appeared in the Richards Bay magistrate's court last year.
Former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni and Sondolo IT director Trevor Mathenjwa when they first appeared in the Richards Bay magistrate's court last year.
Image: Supplied

The Johannesburg high court on Thursday postponed the corruption case of Trevor Mathenjwa and former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni to November 21. 

This was because Myeni has been in hospital. 

“Myeni and Mathenjwa are facing corruption and fraud charges linked to Bosasa, amounting to about R300,000,” said Investigating Directorate spokesperson Henry Mamothame.

They were arrested in September last year and first appeared in the Richards Bay magistrate’s court before the case was moved to the high court this year. They are out on R10,000 bail each. 

Myeni is accused of receiving gratification from Bosasa's subsidiary, Sondolo IT, allegedly offered by Mathenjwa, the company's former director. Myeni allegedly received security upgrades for her Richards Bay home from May 2014 to March 2015 to the value of R200,000.

She is further accused of benefiting from hotel accommodation and travel expenses for her and people close to her from Bosasa for more than R107,000. 

TimesLIVE

Ex-SAA board chairperson Myeni released on R10,000 bail

Former South African Airways board chairperson Dudu Myeni and her co-accused have been granted R10,000 bail each for corruption charges linked to ...
News
7 months ago

Dudu Myeni's travel and security expense case set down for February

The case involving Dudu Myeni, a close associate of former president Jacob Zuma, and former Sondolo IT director Trevor Mathenjwa has been postponed ...
News
6 months ago

Dudu Myeni arrested for Bosasa-linked corruption

Former South African Airways board chairperson Dudu Myeni is appearing in the Richards Bay magistrate’s court in connection with fraud and corruption ...
News
7 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...
President Ramaphosa visits the George building site collapse, offers sympathy