Pikitup moves to catch up on work disrupted by 'casuals' demanding jobs

Pikitup will deploy extra resources to clear the backlog caused by the recent strike which disrupted services in various parts of Johannesburg.

Pikitup MD Bukelwa Njingolo said they will work night shifts where they can and throughout the weekend to clear the backlog.

“We have communicated with our communities in areas where we have a backlog and where we know operations are not happening that at least they could take their waste to our garden sites. We are working on our catch-up plan,” she said.

She revealed the entity's seven-day plan amid a strike by casual workers and promised residents would start to see the difference at the weekend.

Pikitup services have been disrupted throughout the city since last Thursday as casual workers, whose contracts are about to expire, forcefully demand jobs from the waste management company.

City manager Floyd Brink told journalists on Wednesday the protests were sparked by the deployment of new recruits to the various Pikitup depots in the middle of last week.

He said the disruption of services was occasioned by the disgruntled workers from various service providers to Pikitup. “They felt they should have been considered and prioritised in the recently-held open recruitment processes,” he said.

Brink said Pikitup advertised 300 general worker positions last December and it was decided that an external service provider, a recruitment agency, be appointed to handle the process.

He said their organised labour was on board throughout the developments.

Positions were advertised and people who met the criteria were to apply through an online application created by the external service provider.

“Organised labour was notified to attend as observers during the interviews. Of importance to note is that various employees who are rendering Pikitup services to the communities of Johannesburg are appointed on different employment contracts, that is co-operatives, EPWP, casuals and our permanent staff,” he said.

He added the disruptions have affected waste collection services in areas such as Norwood, Marlboro, Waterval, Selby, Randburg, Midrand and Diepsloot.

“The protests have escalated to the point of impeding Pikitup employees from carrying out their duties, with some workers resorting to destructive actions such as burning tyres outside depots.

“I want to assure you that Pikitup management is engaged in addressing this issue. We are in constant dialogue with the protesting workers to find amicable solutions and ensure the safety of our employees,” he said.

Brink said security measures have been implemented to enable their staff to continue working. Pikitup also obtained a court interdict against the striking workers to ensure the safety of employees and the continuity of services.

They were aware of the allegations surrounding the recruitment process at Pikitup and had directed an investigation to uncover the truth.

“If wrongdoing is found, action will be taken against all implicated officials. The MD has committed that the procurement of an independent investigator will be concluded this afternoon [Wednesday] to conduct an investigation which is expected to be concluded in the coming weeks,” he said.

Pikitup has deployed extra resources to affected depots, which are Inner City, Marlboro, Randburg, Midrand, Norwood and Roodepoort.

TimesLIVE