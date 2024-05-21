"Selfe helped fine-tune the party’s systems and processes, tightening its Federal Constitution and turning the fast-growing DA into a modern, internationally-renowned African liberal party of rules and fairness.
DA hails late James Selfe as pioneer in SA opposition politics
Image: Netwerk24 / Jaco Marais
DA stalwart James Selfe has been described as a pioneer in South African opposition politics.
Selfe, 68, died on Tuesday after a long battle with illness.
"[He was a pioneer] in many ways...because he was one of the first politicians in post-democratic history to begin the work of opposing the unfettered power of the ANC’s majority, and turn South Africa into a living, breathing democracy where the opposition took up its role as society’s ultimate watchdog," said DA leader John Steenhuisen.
"This vital development cannot be understated in a country where democratic accountability is still so worryingly evaded. James set the example for many of us in the DA, and we will continue this work for our country in his memory.
Steenhuisen said Selfe led a quietly influential life in contemporary SA political history, having made an immense contribution to its democracy.
"In the late 70s and 80s, James worked tirelessly as a researcher for the DA’s forerunner, the Progressive Federal Party, to combat divisive and regressive apartheid laws by the National Party in parliament. James then served as the party’s communications director, later becoming an executive director.
"Upon his election to the National Council of Provinces in 1994 in South Africa’s first democratic parliament, James served in the Constitutional Assembly, participating in the drawing up of South Africa’s democratic Constitution.
"Over his nearly 30-year parliamentary career, James served on various portfolio committees, most notably the Committee on Justice and Correctional Services where his oversight of South Africa’s judicial system was crucial to ensuring that fairness and accountability were always upheld in South African society," said Steenhuisen.
He said Selfe – through his service to three federal leaders as the DA’s first chairperson of the Federal Council – operationalised the establishment and fortification of the DA as SA’s formidable official opposition.
"Selfe helped fine-tune the party’s systems and processes, tightening its Federal Constitution and turning the fast-growing DA into a modern, internationally-renowned African liberal party of rules and fairness.
"More crucially, James pioneered the DA’s lawfare programme responsible for some of the most groundbreaking legal judgments in post-democratic history, setting a variety of legal precedents which strengthened public accountability in our young democracy...
"James was always committed to building and sustaining a democracy in which transparency and accountability would ensure that our government served its people, and not the politicians holding the reins," Steenhuisen said.
Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane said Selfe's legacy of lawfare will long outlive him.
"James’s ability to develop the South African legal landscape and jurisprudence – through countless acts of strategic litigation – played a pivotal role in safeguarding the country’s institutions of state from abuse.
“He was a great friend, a trusted advisor and a true statesman who I was privileged to serve alongside for many years in the DA,” said Maimane.
