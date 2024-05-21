A man accused of rape escapes from custody

A Limpopo man who had been arrested in connection with two separate incidents where three women were gangraped by four men has escaped from custody.
Patrick Mahlaela was appearing at Thabamoopo magistrate's court on Monday to face four counts of rape committed at Seruleng village in 2015 and Byldrift in 2016 when he escaped.
He was also facing two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances.
It is not yet known how 37-year-old Mahlaela escaped from lawful custody but police confirmed that no one was injured during the escape.
According to Limpopo police spokesperson, Col Malesela Ledwaba, three young women were gangraped in the bushes in Seruleng village in 2015 and Byldrift in 2016.
“They were raped by four unknown men, one of whom was the escapee," Ledwaba said.
An additional charge of escaping from lawful custody will be added to the suspect, he said.
Ledwaba said Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe, has appointed a team of senior detectives to trace the suspect and investigate the circumstances surrounding the escape.
"Police are appealing to anyone who might have information about the whereabouts of this dangerous suspect or information that can assist police in the investigation to please call the Crime Stop at 08600 10111, the nearest police station, or share information on MySAPS App," he said.
Ledwaba said citizens should are urged not to attempt to apprehend the suspect as he is deemed dangerous.
