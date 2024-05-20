South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

By TimesLIVE - 20 May 2024 - 10:30

The trial of five men accused of murdering football star Senzo Meyiwa continues.

Meyiwa was shot at the home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's mother in October 2014.

'Trial by ambush', defence in Meyiwa murder trial cries to court

The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has alleged the state is conducting the trial by ambush by not timeously sharing documentation, but the ...
Lawyer absent after client's alibi dealt a blow in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

The alibi of one of the men accused of the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa has been dealt another blow.
Defence lawyer in Senzo Meyiwa murder case believes his life is in danger

A defence lawyer in the  Meyiwa murder trial, advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, says two "suspicious people" visited his house on Wednesday and he ...
