The Constitutional Court is on Monday expected to hand down a ruling involving the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) vs uMkhonto we Sizwe Party and its leader Jacob Zuma.
The former president is arguing that he is suitable to stand for parliament.
The IEC approached the ConCourt after the Electoral Court allowed Zuma to participate in next week's polls.
The IEC earlier concluded that Zuma could not stand for election as he had been sentenced to 15 months in prison for contempt of court in 2021. According to the constitution, a person cannot stand in elections if they have been convicted and sentenced to a jail term longer than 12 months without the option of a fine.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | ConCourt decides: Is Jacob Zuma eligible to stand for parliament?
TimesLIVE
