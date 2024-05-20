South Africa

State seeks to have bail of ANC MP accused of wife's murder revoked

20 May 2024 - 20:11
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Jennifer Motlhomi with her husband, ANC MP Sibusiso Kula, who is charged with her murder on November 27 2022, in what initially appeared to be a robbery.
Image: FACEBOOK

The state will on Tuesday ask the high court, sitting in Klerksdorp, to revoke the bail of murder-accused ANC MP Sibusiso Kula.

“The state alleges Kula contravened his bail condition by approaching witnesses and persuading them to change their statements provided to the state,” the National Prosecuting Authority said in a statement.

Kula’s wife, Jennifer Motlhomi, was found murdered on November 27 2022, after what appeared to be a robbery. 

After a police investigation, Kula was linked to the murder and arrested on January 20 2023. He was charged with murder, defeating the ends of justice, contravention of the Domestic Violence Act, making false statements and affidavits, and conspiracy to aid or procure the commission of murder.

