Mosikili said they have also done awareness and information sharing led by the GCIS and IEC. She said police visibility during and after elections would be heightened to make sure the elections are fair and peaceful. She further urged public members to share factual information as police would monitor social media posts for any threats of incitement.
“One of our biggest threats at the moment is fake news. We urge members of the public to fact-check first before sharing anything on social media platforms.”
Mosikili said during the first and second voter registration weekends, 50 cases were reported with 45 suspects arrested with Gauteng reporting the most arrests with 11. There were nine arrests in Limpopo, followed by North West with eight and Mpumalanga with four.
Of these, 11 were arrested for public violence,10 for contravening the Electoral Act, nine were arrested for assault and two for malicious damage to property. Three suspects were nabbed for other cases.
Maj-Gen Mninimuzi Sizani of the South African National Defence Force said the army would be on standby to be deployed during voting.
Police visibility to be heightened during elections
SAPS unveils plan of action to secure fair, peaceful polls
Image: Esa Alexander
At least 650 high-risk voting stations across the country have been identified by the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJoints).
Meanwhile, 45 people have already been arrested for various crimes linked to voting and voting stations in the first and second voter registration weekends.
This was revealed on Sunday by Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili during a media briefing on NATJoints state of readiness at Tshedimosetso House (Government Communication and Information System head office) in Tshwane.
Mosikili said they were continuing to do risk assessments ahead of the 2024 general elections to be held later this month.
“We have identified a number of high-risk voting stations and potentially in volatile areas that are being monitored on an ongoing basis. Deployments are subsequently proportional to the level of risk identified through intensified operations informed by thorough analysis and intelligence-based reports.”
“Threats identified such as community protests are already being attended to and those that are found to be in contravention of the law are being dealt with. Our public order policing units are on the ground and are ready to prevent and combat any such incidents,” she said.
She added that a number of strategies were used to identify these hotspots. The strategies would include intelligence gathering, analysis, and coordination; a proactive approach that includes high visibility for police, preventing and responding to any crime eventuality.
Mosikili said they have also done awareness and information sharing led by the GCIS and IEC. She said police visibility during and after elections would be heightened to make sure the elections are fair and peaceful. She further urged public members to share factual information as police would monitor social media posts for any threats of incitement.
“One of our biggest threats at the moment is fake news. We urge members of the public to fact-check first before sharing anything on social media platforms.”
Mosikili said during the first and second voter registration weekends, 50 cases were reported with 45 suspects arrested with Gauteng reporting the most arrests with 11. There were nine arrests in Limpopo, followed by North West with eight and Mpumalanga with four.
Of these, 11 were arrested for public violence,10 for contravening the Electoral Act, nine were arrested for assault and two for malicious damage to property. Three suspects were nabbed for other cases.
Maj-Gen Mninimuzi Sizani of the South African National Defence Force said the army would be on standby to be deployed during voting.
DA richest party in 2024 election campaign with R65m in donations
MK Party gets 1.4% in North West by-election as ANC gets boost with 70%
ANC walks political tightrope over coal plant shutdowns
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos