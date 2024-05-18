“She was a member of the International Women's Association (Washington DC), the International Association of Women Judges, the International Federation of Women Lawyers and the South African Women Lawyers Association. In 2006, she was selected as an icon of the history of Women Lawyers in SA,” Magwenya said.
Mokgoro's family said after her retirement from the bench in 2009, she continued to play important roles in legal and civil society circles. She chaired the South African Law Reform Commission and served on the benches of both Lesotho and Namibia.
She was a member of the International Council of Arbitration for Sport, chaired the UN Internal Justice Council and was chairperson of the International Expert Mechanism to Advance Racial Justice and Equality in Law.
In addition to these professional contributions, Mokgoro devoted much time and energy nurturing the next generation of lawyers and leaders, both as a board member of the Mandela-Rhodes Trust and through her involvement in teaching globally.
Justice Yvonne Mokgoro to be honoured with a special official funeral
National flags around country will be flown at half-mast from Sunday
Image: Vathiswa Ruselo/Sowetan
The late retired Constitutional Court justice Yvonne Mokgoro will be honoured with a special official funeral category 1, the presidency said on Saturday.
It said the national flag will be flown at half-mast at all flag stations nationally from Sunday morning, until the evening of the funeral on Thursday.
Mokgoro, 73, died in a Johannesburg hospital on May 9.
Her family said Mokgoro was involved in a car accident near Kimberley in April last year, which led to further health setbacks while in hospital. As a result, she was forced to step back from her public engagements.
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said: “In recognition of her distinguished career and contribution to the nation, President Ramaphosa has declared, in terms of chapter 1.3.2(a) of the state Official and Provincial Funeral Policy Manual, that the late justice be accorded a special official funeral category 1.”
He said Mokgoro's funeral will include elements of military honours.
Magwenya said further details of the funeral, which will be held in Johannesburg, will be made known in due course.
“Justice Mokgoro, one of the first justices to be appointed to the Constitutional Court when it was established in 1994, was also the first black woman judge of the apex court. During her legal career, she taught a number of law courses at universities in SA, the US, the Netherlands and the UK.
