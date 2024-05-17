South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

By TimesLIVE - 17 May 2024 - 10:11

Courtesy of SABC News

The trial of five men accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa continues at the high court in Pretoria on Friday.

TimesLIVE

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues on Thursday in the high court in Pretoria.
News
1 day ago

WATCH LIVE | Cellphone data in sharp focus as state witness takes the stand in Senzo Meyiwa trial

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is expected to shift its focus to cellphone data and records when the cross-examination of state witness Gideon Gouws ...
News
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues on Friday at the high court in Pretoria.
News
4 weeks ago

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues on Wednesday in the high court in Pretoria.
News
4 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

President Ramaphosa visits the George building site collapse, offers sympathy
'Doctors don't listen to the doomsayers! Stay in SA': Health minister on the NHI