President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to visit the site of the building collapse in George, in the Western Cape, on Thursday.
The death toll after the collapse of a partially built building in George a week ago remained at 33 at 9pm on Tuesday, with 19 workers still unaccounted for.
The George municipality said rescue workers and other role players have been on site for 196 hours.
There were 81 workers on site when the disaster occurred.
WATCH | President Ramaphosa visits site of George building collapse
