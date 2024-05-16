Public urged not to spread rumours about cause of George building collapse

The George municipality has urged the public to refrain from spreading “malicious rumours” about what led to the multistorey Victoria Street building to collapse.
By Thursday afternoon the death toll was 33, with 19 people still presumed to be trapped under the 3,000 tonnes of rubble.
The building, a block of flats in the making, imploded on Monday last week.
“The public is advised that official investigations into the incident are being undertaken by the police, the department of employment & labour, department of infrastructure, as well as an independent structural engineering firm appointed by the Western Cape government,” the municipality said.
“Speculation and possible causes by unofficial ‘experts’ could negatively affect the official investigation.
“The public is requested to refrain from spreading malicious rumours and/or fake news.”
President Cyril Ramaphosa is due to visit the disaster site on Thursday afternoon, along with Western Cape premier Alan Winde.
They will be accompanied by several ministers and MECs.
A media briefing is set for 1pm in front of the foyer of the George Town Hall.
HeraldLIVE
Image: WERNER HILLS
HeraldLIVE
