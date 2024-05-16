Family perform ritual to collect George victim's spirit

Ten days after the George building collapse tragedy, an Eastern Cape family of one of the 33 people killed collected the spirit of their loved one on Wednesday morning.
Andile Magxwalisa was among the six people first identified by the Victim Identification Centre and Forensic Pathology Service.
He was one of the 81 workers in the building when it collapsed in Victoria Steet on Monday last week. His family performed a cultural ceremony to collect his spirit from the place where he died.
“We are now collecting your soul from where the incident happened,” a family member said out loud. “We want you to be at peace. We want you to come with us to your family, where you will be laid to rest next to your family members who have also departed this world.”
This custom of collecting spirits is significant to many black South Africans. It is believed that for their loved ones to rest in peace, they must collect their spirit and take it home, where they will be laid to rest.
Four of Magxwalisa’s relatives arrived at 7am on Wednesday with a hearse carrying his coffin.
The coffin remained in the hearse while family members stood outside the vehicle to speak to Magxwalisa’s spirit. The family then returned to the vehicle and drove off.
They will first go to Thembalethu in George, where Magxwalisa lived, to hold a prayer service with friends and community members who wish to say their final goodbyes.
Afterwards, they will drive to Middledrift for his burial.
Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa was due to visit the disaster site on Thursday. Ministers and deputy ministers from the departments of co-operative governance and traditional affairs; employment and labour; health; police; international relations and co-operation; and public works and infrastructure have visited the site.
The Western Cape department of social development has committed to providing a range of services to the affected families for a minimum of six months.
The George municipality said donations of fresh food received for the affected families, who remain in the civic centre, are adequate, adding: “The families remain supported and provided with meals.”
Family perform ritual to collect George victim's spirit
Ramaphosa due to visit disaster site
Image: SIPHOKAZI MNYOBE
