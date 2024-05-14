Ofentse Lamola grew up comfortable and did not have to worry about where her next meal would come from.
'We must vote and not just complain'
Student says her party should focus on crime, jobs, GBV
Image: Thulani Mbele
Ofentse Lamola grew up comfortable and did not have to worry about where her next meal would come from.
The 21-year-old from Radiokop in Roodepoort, northwest of Johannesburg, is an only child of a teacher and attended a private school.
Lamola spoke to Sowetan from her favourite coffee shop in Randburg.
The free-spirited Lamola enjoys going to gym with her friends. She also enjoys walks and lunch dates.
In her free time, Lamola does eyelashes, a business she started at varsity.
"We were a very comfortable, upper middle-class [family]. We never had to worry about where we were going to get the next food. It wasn't as deep as that. We would have a separate budget for luxuries and I knew how to handle money [from a young age]," she said.
Attending private schools is all she has ever known. "I never went to any other schools and a part of me will forever be grateful for that because I got used to the routine and got a really strong work ethic as well as good manners and etiquette," she said.
During Lamola's high school career, she had diverse friends and according to her, no one paid attention to colour besides the school being white-dominated.
But when she started varsity, she noticed that her white classmates would segregate themselves from the others in class. Lamola is now following in her uncle's footsteps by studying journalism at Rhodes University.
"I chose journalism because of my uncle who is in the field. He just made me fall in love with it," she said.
However, she worries that when she is done with her studies she will have challenges securing employment due to the unemployment rate in SA.
This is why she plans to vote for a party that speaks to her needs.
"I have registered to vote. It is important to me because I feel as the youth, we have the power now to vote and not just complain. So why not register to vote and have a say in politics?
"It is important to have a say because it is your right. You have a right to be involved. So that way you complain knowing you tried to change the situation. You can't complain if you haven't done anything about it," she said.
Lamola did not want to say which party she would be voting for but said she read a few party manifestos to help her decide on who to vote for.
"I have a rough idea of who I will be voting for. I have been reading a few manifestos because I want to be well informed. I don't want to vote blindly. Voting is quite a serious thing for me.
"I have seen my [elders] registered to vote, you see how serious they are and now it is your turn to step into their shoes. So, I wouldn't want to step into those shoes blindly, I want to be informed on who and why I am voting."
She said the party she will be voting for strives for equality, creation of jobs and promises to tackle unemployment.
This will be Lamola's first time voting; she registered in December after heeding advise from her uncle. "That day when I had a conversation with him I registered to vote," she said.
Lamola hoped the party she will be voting for will prioritise crime fighting and gender-based violence (GBV).
"I feel like there are a lot more things to be done to prevent GBV, and the way they [officers] deal with each case makes me feel so dejected because more and more women are becoming statistics," she said.
Lamola also hopes the party she votes for will be able to admit when mistakes happen and prioritise accountability.
